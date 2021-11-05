Marathon Capital Management Purchases Shares of 9,956 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,563 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,474,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

