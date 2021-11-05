Marathon Capital Management Raises Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,397,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,375,950. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.11 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

