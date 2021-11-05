Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MOZ. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.34.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.57 on Monday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.13 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$624.69 million and a P/E ratio of -46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.