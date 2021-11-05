MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:HZO traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MarineMax stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of MarineMax worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

