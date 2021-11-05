MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $476.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MarketAxess traded as low as $387.55 and last traded at $387.87, with a volume of 1197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.54.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.71.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 165.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess by 15.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in MarketAxess by 644.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.31. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

