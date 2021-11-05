Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.67.

MAR opened at $170.00 on Thursday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $166.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.80 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $143.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

