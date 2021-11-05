Marshall Wace LLP Has $480,000 Position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 363.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,061 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LightPath Technologies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.24.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

