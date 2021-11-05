Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.38% of Forum Energy Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

FET stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.97. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

