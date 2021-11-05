Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WISA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ WISA opened at $2.61 on Friday. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.33.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 304.57% and a negative return on equity of 139.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

