Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

