Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,932 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after buying an additional 2,378,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after buying an additional 1,704,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after buying an additional 1,171,739 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,405,000.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.