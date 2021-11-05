Marshall Wace LLP Sells 215,709 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215,709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 36,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 60,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

