Marshall Wace LLP Sells 545,150 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 545,150 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.17% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5,880.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.64 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 187.87% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

