Marshall Wace LLP Takes $527,000 Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $81.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.37. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

