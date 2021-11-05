Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $469.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $391.00 to $469.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.87.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $413.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $253.35 and a 12-month high of $417.69. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.