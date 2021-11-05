Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price (down from C$17.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Friday, October 8th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.93.

Shares of MRE stock traded down C$1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,858. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$834.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$10.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

