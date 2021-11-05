Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 699 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $548.62 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $549.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

