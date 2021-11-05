Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $7.11 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,467 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $128.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $125.40 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

