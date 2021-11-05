Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 957 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.82.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

