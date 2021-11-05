Matthew K. Fust Sells 13,354 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $18.17. 872,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.03. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

