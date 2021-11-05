MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.37

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.37 and last traded at $66.02, with a volume of 550821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.48.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.
The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -454.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27.
In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,550,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 947,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,931,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 103,448 shares worth $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in MaxLinear by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 24,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,077,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MaxLinear by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 443,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.