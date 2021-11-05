MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.37

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.37 and last traded at $66.02, with a volume of 550821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -454.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,550,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 947,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,931,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 103,448 shares worth $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in MaxLinear by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 24,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,077,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MaxLinear by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 443,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

