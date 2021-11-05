McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$0.80. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 523 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of C$23.08 million and a PE ratio of -12.39.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

