Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 29,717 Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Bottomline Technologies (de) accounts for about 0.2% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Bottomline Technologies (de) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 102,116.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 82.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 83,183 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 245.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 108.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 127,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 82.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.16 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.