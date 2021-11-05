Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Inovalon accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 252,750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Inovalon by 105,076.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovalon by 241.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 520,104 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

NASDAQ INOV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.