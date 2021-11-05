Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Takes $17.64 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.9% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.00. The company had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,918. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.25.

