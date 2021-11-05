MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $2,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,130,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

