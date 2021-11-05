MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,539,300 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 3,067,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,977,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MMNFF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. MedMen Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

Get MedMen Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMNFF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded MedMen Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on MedMen Enterprises from $0.30 to $0.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.