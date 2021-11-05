megaBONK (MBONK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,094.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $211,856.75 and $7,094.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00250416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

