MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MEIP. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

MEIP opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.44. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 70.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 144,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 71.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 287.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

