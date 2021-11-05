Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,728,000 after buying an additional 350,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,959,000 after buying an additional 312,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after buying an additional 147,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,322,000 after buying an additional 217,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after buying an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Shares of MPC opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.74. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

