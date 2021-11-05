Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Vail Resorts by 25.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vail Resorts news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $355.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.66 and a fifty-two week high of $360.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.82) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

