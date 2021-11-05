Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $284.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.75 and a 200 day moving average of $281.52. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $192.79 and a 12-month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

