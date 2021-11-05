Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,907 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

