Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 825 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $445,601,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after buying an additional 243,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,674,000 after buying an additional 181,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE ROK opened at $341.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.76 and its 200 day moving average is $294.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.74 and a 12 month high of $345.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.38.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,018 shares of company stock worth $1,279,892. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.