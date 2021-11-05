Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Takes $321,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $130.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day moving average is $122.31. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $131.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.