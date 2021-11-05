MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $2,200.00 Price Target at Barclays

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MELI. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,971.38.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,556.49 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,219.14 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,129.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,697.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,593.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.