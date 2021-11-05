Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.51-2.60 EPS.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.75.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.00. 431,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.