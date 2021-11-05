Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. On average, analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.43. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09.

VIVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

