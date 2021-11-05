Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36,063.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 90,158 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 140,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.28 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.