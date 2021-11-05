Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Holdings Increased by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,339 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mad River Investors increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 188,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 37.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $39.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.08%.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

