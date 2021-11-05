MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,703 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,358,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $50.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

