MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 628,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after buying an additional 652,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $613,949,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after acquiring an additional 328,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,461,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,714,000 after acquiring an additional 188,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

