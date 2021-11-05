MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $235.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.39. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.