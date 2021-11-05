MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 19,948 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 187.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,483 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.66. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,078 shares of company stock worth $2,113,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

