MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,144 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,900,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.27.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW opened at $219.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.06 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.