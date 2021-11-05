MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 142,126 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,290,000. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,018,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,561,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

