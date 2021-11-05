Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 35,932 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 119,773.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,932 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 18.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 227,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.76.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.28. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $128.61 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

