Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $4.67 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 98,573.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $206.12 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.62 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,238,825. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

