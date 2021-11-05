Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 16,608 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 127,753.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.07.

NYSE:PH opened at $325.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.99 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

