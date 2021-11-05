Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 25,884 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 89,255.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 876,022 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 235,529 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.38.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $233.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.29 and a 200-day moving average of $217.57. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $146.95 and a one year high of $241.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,115. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

